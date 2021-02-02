Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 22,947 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,947 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $55,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $322.42 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $330.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.09.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.