Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $9.99 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. VeraBank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 17,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $241.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $283.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.95. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lowered their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.90.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.