Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $9.15 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.49% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000.

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.