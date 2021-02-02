Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $16.11 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,089 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $16,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 783.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 72,131 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 12,907 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.88.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

