Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 445 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after buying an additional 132,960 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $70.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

