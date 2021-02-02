Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 650,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 87.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

