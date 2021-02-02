Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VLO opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,874.04, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $86.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

