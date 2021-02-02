Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 512,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,187,000 after acquiring an additional 44,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,651,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 165,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,479,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 47,734 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $288.00 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $168.40 and a 1 year high of $294.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.00.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.