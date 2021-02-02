Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,024 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,774,563.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

NASDAQ COST opened at $351.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.99. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

