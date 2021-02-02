Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,994 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 116.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 233,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 125,392 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.5% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 9,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

PSX stock opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $93.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

