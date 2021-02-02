Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 16,899 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 110.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,512,000 after buying an additional 1,321,614 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,287 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,045 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,126,000 after acquiring an additional 776,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5,793.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 620,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after purchasing an additional 609,574 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average is $73.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

