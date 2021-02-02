StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 870,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,947,000 after purchasing an additional 60,603 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 352,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 98,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 175,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.72. 123,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,318. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.