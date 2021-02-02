StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $4.86 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.27. 1,851,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,550,789. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $330.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.09.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.