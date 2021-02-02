StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 159,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after acquiring an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,738. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

