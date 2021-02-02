StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 7,204 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $87.79. 2,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,385. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $91.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.82.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.