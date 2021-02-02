Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Navios Maritime Partners Put Options (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,996 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,110% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Navios Maritime Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $14.67. 11,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,218. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $168.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

