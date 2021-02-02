Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of DXC Technology Call Options (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 40,585 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,120% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,327 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

DXC stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 7.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 18.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 29.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

