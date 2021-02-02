Stock Buyback Plan Announced by Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.20. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $5,043,135.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,827,567.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,031 shares of company stock worth $6,963,951 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

