Stock Buyback Plan Announced by Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.
NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.20. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $103.25.
In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $5,043,135.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,827,567.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,031 shares of company stock worth $6,963,951 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
