STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.