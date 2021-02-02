STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STM. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

STM opened at $41.46 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

