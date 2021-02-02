STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) PT Set at €40.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €35.87 ($42.20).

STM stock opened at €33.92 ($39.91) on Friday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a one year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.47.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

