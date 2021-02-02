STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) PT Set at €40.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €35.87 ($42.20).

STM stock opened at €33.92 ($39.91) on Friday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a one year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.47.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

