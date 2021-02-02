Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 7.67%.

SBT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $242.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $7.61.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

