Steppe Cement Ltd. (STCM.L) (LON:STCM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.00

Steppe Cement Ltd. (STCM.L) (LON:STCM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 37.60 ($0.49), with a volume of 403383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.44).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of £82.34 million and a PE ratio of 6.94.

Steppe Cement Ltd. (STCM.L) Company Profile (LON:STCM)

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, produces and sells cement in Kazakhstan. The company also engages in the provision of consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. Steppe Cement Ltd. is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

