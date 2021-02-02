Stephens Downgrades CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CBTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBTX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBTX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $640.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51. CBTX has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $31.34.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%. Analysts predict that CBTX will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBTX by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBTX by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBTX by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in CBTX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

