Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STLJF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of STLJF stock opened at $36.76 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.37.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.