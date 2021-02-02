State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 309,889 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.07% of State Street worth $19,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 197,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 29,183 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,639,000 after acquiring an additional 474,751 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,812,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.01.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

