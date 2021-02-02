STASIS EURO (EURS) Achieves Market Cap of $45.01 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $45.01 million and approximately $619,037.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00068500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.56 or 0.00876607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049987 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00040356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.63 or 0.04400385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020040 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 37,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

STASIS EURO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

