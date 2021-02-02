StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Short Interest Update

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,376,100 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 4,091,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 462.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRHBF opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. StarHub has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94.

StarHub Company Profile

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for consumers and enterprises in Singapore. The company operates in three segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, and High Security Assurance Product. It offers a range of services, including mobile; pay TV; broadband; telco services for enterprises comprising mobility, Internet connectivity, and SD-WAN and cloud connect solutions; and information and communication technologies solutions; Internet of Things, data analytics, and robotics services.

