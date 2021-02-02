Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,858 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 17,906 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $8,603,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 43,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.58 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.11. The stock has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

