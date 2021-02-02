Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) PT Raised to $13.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBLK. Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

SBLK opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. Equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 172,387 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 48,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.