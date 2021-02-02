Stantec (NYSE:STN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Get Stantec alerts:

STN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Stantec from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Shares of STN opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $687.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.62 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Stantec by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stantec by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Stantec by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Stantec by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.