Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.79

Shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$49.79 and last traded at C$49.29, with a volume of 335353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.65.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$916.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$958.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.1700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 34.64%.

In other Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$62,562.30.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

