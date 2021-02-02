Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Standard Motor Products has decreased its dividend by 34.2% over the last three years.

SMP traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 136,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,431. The firm has a market cap of $925.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.47. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24.

In other news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $252,612.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,711.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,400.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,335 shares of company stock worth $402,492. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

