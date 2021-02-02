Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
Standard Motor Products has decreased its dividend by 34.2% over the last three years.
SMP traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 136,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,431. The firm has a market cap of $925.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.47. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24.
A number of analysts have issued reports on SMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.
Standard Motor Products Company Profile
Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.
Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.