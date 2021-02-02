STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock Position Lifted by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 111.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,319,000 after acquiring an additional 81,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 17.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,345,000 after acquiring an additional 311,604 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,643,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,098,000 after acquiring an additional 94,442 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,574,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in STAG Industrial by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,270,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,794,000 after acquiring an additional 135,636 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

NYSE:STAG opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

