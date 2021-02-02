Stably USD (USDS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,518.00

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Stably USD has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Stably USD has a total market cap of $576,383.48 and $1,518.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD token can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002969 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00065253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.41 or 0.00837136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00047043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,719.22 or 0.04806820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00034772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00014678 BTC.

Stably USD Token Profile

USDS is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,510,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,704 tokens. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io

Buying and Selling Stably USD

Stably USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

