S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for S&T Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&T Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $26.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 66,446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 82.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,442 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $997,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 45,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

