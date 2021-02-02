SSAB AB (publ)’s (SSAAY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SSAAY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Danske downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SSAB AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAAY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 165,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,499. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.