SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Danske downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SSAB AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.