Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Position Increased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,664 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 483,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after buying an additional 371,017 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Splunk by 1,606.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 333,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,295,000 after purchasing an additional 314,326 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 29.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,655 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,236,000 after purchasing an additional 291,031 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,021,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $173,543,000 after purchasing an additional 272,930 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 418.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,885 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,040,000 after purchasing an additional 158,934 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $87,048.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,245 shares of company stock worth $6,042,901 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital cut their target price on Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

SPLK traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,720. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

