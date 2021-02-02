Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.70. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,810,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,729,000 after acquiring an additional 249,038 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $5,423,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRC opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -495.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

