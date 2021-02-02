Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) Shares Gap Up to $237.50

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $237.50, but opened at $247.50. Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) shares last traded at $238.00, with a volume of 1,770,588 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 250.33 ($3.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 259.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 273.79. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 15.63.

In other news, insider Paula Bell bought 50,000 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £128,500 ($167,886.07). Insiders have acquired 50,097 shares of company stock worth $12,875,072 over the last ninety days.

About Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT)

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

