Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,658 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Spire by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Spire by 0.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SR opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.15. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $87.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.53 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SR. Cfra cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

