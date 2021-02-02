SPINDLE (SPD) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One SPINDLE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $403,934.16 and approximately $398.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,836.20 or 1.00081836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00025575 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.70 or 0.01007545 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.00307654 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00191275 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002388 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001935 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00032916 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 tokens. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

