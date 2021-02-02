Spectra Systems Co. (SPSY.L) (LON:SPSY) Shares Gap Up to $176.00

Spectra Systems Co. (SPSY.L) (LON:SPSY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $176.00, but opened at $184.00. Spectra Systems Co. (SPSY.L) shares last traded at $175.84, with a volume of 71,970 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 177.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 164.55. The company has a market capitalization of £79.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56.

Spectra Systems Co. (SPSY.L) Company Profile (LON:SPSY)

Spectra Systems Corporation discovers, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning solution that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

