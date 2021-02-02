SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,351 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1,786.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

MDYG stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.93.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

