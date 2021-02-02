SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.7% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,232,000 after buying an additional 3,498,429 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,642,000 after buying an additional 222,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,973,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,778,000 after buying an additional 1,032,575 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,216,000 after buying an additional 121,221 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,106,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,823 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.38. 26,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,736. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

