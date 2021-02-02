SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,979 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.20% of SPDR Gold MiniShares worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

GLDM opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $20.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89.

