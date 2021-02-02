SPC Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,006 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $17,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 125.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.31. 15,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,260. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average of $68.40. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $78.72.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

