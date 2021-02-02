SPC Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PIZ. FMR LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PIZ traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,232. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $34.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

