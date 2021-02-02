SPC Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,460 Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock remained flat at $$100.12 on Tuesday. 136,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,084. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.12 and a 1 year high of $100.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average of $100.25.

